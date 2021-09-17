Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ameren worth $28,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

