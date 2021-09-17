Citigroup Inc. Purchases 52,369 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of AGCO worth $30,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.