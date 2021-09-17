Citigroup Inc. Purchases 70,475 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Masco worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.