Citigroup Inc. Purchases 80,425 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AECOM worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3,249.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

