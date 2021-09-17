Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $27,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 171,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,348,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMS. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

