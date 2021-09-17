Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $28,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 52.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.