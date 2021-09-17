Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 114,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $32,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

