Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Howmet Aerospace worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

