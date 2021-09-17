Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,960 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tuya worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tuya by 123.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Tuya by 15.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $20,294,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $11,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

TUYA stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TUYA. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

