Citigroup Inc. Sells 107,555 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Qurate Retail worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,382,000 after acquiring an additional 721,860 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,838,000 after acquiring an additional 359,865 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

QRTEA opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

