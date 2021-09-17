Citigroup Inc. Sells 128,030 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,656 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 128,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Wynn Resorts worth $31,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

WYNN stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

