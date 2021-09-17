Citigroup Inc. Sells 170,793 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of NortonLifeLock worth $30,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

