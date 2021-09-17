Citigroup Inc. Sells 68,991 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,991 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

