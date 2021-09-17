Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

NYSE:AMP opened at $271.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.27 and a 200 day moving average of $251.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

