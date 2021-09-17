Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 311,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

