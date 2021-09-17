Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,955 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 212,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 534,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

