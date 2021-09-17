Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $121,820.16 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

NYSE CVEO remained flat at $$22.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

