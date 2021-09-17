Civic Price Reaches $0.55 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Civic has a market cap of $368.42 million and approximately $286.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

