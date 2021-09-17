Civilization (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $26.21 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $127,145.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00134769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00045612 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.