CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CKX stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.19. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

