Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Down 0.1%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 6,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 49,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 187,758 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Class Acceleration by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Class Acceleration by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

