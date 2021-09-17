Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

