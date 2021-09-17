CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down to $132.32

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.32, but opened at $128.67. CMC Materials shares last traded at $129.13, with a volume of 201 shares.
CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
