CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $90,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $188.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.64 and its 200-day moving average is $207.87. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

