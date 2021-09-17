CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

