CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.
Shares of CMS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.
In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
