Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,450.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,336.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

