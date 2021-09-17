Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

