Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Martyn Myer Sells 250,000 Shares

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Martyn Myer sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.27), for a total transaction of A$442,750.00 ($316,250.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Cogstate alerts:

Cogstate Company Profile

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain health applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cogstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.