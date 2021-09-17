Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Martyn Myer Sells 250,000 Shares

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Martyn Myer sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.27), for a total transaction of A$442,750.00 ($316,250.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Cogstate Company Profile
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cogstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.