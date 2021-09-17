CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Down 49.2% in August

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CohBar stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 9,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,490. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 33.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

