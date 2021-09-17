Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 44,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,416. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
