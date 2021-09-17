Coin Artist Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $38,997.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

