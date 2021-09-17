Collective (CO2) Trading Up 12% This Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $236,343.27 and $1,693.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00135283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00772734 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

