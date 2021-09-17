Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $260,862.15 and $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.86 or 0.01312348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00500432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00335819 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

