Color Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $309,092.36 and approximately $9.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,509.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.27 or 0.01316085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.54 or 0.00497880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00338119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001438 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

