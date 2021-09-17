Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,295.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,771 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. 532,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

