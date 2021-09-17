Comcast Holdings Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

CCZ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Comcast has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

