Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,230. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

