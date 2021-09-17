Comparing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Cars.com 0 1 8 0 2.89

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 33.30%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Playtika.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 1.02% 13.06% 4.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 4.92 $92.10 million $0.24 118.79 Cars.com $547.50 million 1.60 -$817.12 million $0.84 15.08

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cars.com beats Playtika on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

