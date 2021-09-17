Comparing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -200.71% -17.31% -10.94% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

14.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $414.03 million 13.95 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -6.80 General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.95 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canopy Growth and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 1 10 3 0 2.14 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus price target of $31.34, suggesting a potential upside of 113.37%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

