Comparing Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globus Medical and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.44 $102.29 million $1.44 56.69 Vapotherm $125.73 million 5.60 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -13.61

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72% Vapotherm -46.06% -48.01% -27.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Globus Medical and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73 Vapotherm 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $82.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.27%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Vapotherm on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

