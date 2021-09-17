Comparing Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aspyra has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -3.68% N/A -0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.70 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -20.16

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspyra and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $69.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.41%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers to workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

