Comparing Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tintri alerts:

This table compares Tintri and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoodRx $550.70 million 33.00 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -47.84

Tintri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tintri and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 5 9 0 2.53

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $47.93, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70%

Summary

GoodRx beats Tintri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G. Gritter and Kieran J. Harty in June 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.