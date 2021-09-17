Comparing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and TCR2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -8.73 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -6.55

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -25.60% -22.55% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxcyte and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 163.20%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

