Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $181.15 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $404.37 or 0.00852688 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $181.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

