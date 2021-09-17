Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 66,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 203,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $619,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 547,289 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

