Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 101.0% in August

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $5.14 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

