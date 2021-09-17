Conflux Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,177.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.52 or 0.07207860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00381306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.96 or 0.01316201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00120071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.63 or 0.00552450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.14 or 0.00502640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00338195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006563 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

