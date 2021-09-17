Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Reaches $153,764.19

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $153,764.19 and approximately $1.21 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

