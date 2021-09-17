CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $25.46 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $877.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

