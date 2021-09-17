Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 431,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after acquiring an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE ED traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

